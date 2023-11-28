Reader’s Opinion | The right to safety is not a basic and human right

The perception of the situation on the eastern border as a stalemate between citizens’ right to security and the right of asylum seekers is misleading.

Eastern border in the story about the situation (HS 27.11.) the right to apply for asylum and the right to security, which “is a guaranteed basic and human right for everyone”, were contrasted. However, this is not the case.

We have the fundamental right to life and personal freedom and integrity, which of course includes the right to personal security. However, this right does not mean an individual’s right to public safety, but above all protects a person’s integrity against various violations of rights.

The perception of the situation on the eastern border as a stalemate between citizens’ right to security and the right of asylum seekers is therefore misleading. It is not about a clash of two fundamental and human rights, but about whether the state can limit asylum seekers’ right to apply for asylum in the name of national security.

The individual’s right and the state’s right to secure its existence are then opposed. National security can then serve as a basis for limiting individual rights, but exceptionally. However, it would be desirable that, when dealing with the right to asylum, it would be made visible how asylum seekers are a threat to national security. At the moment, this is exhausting both public and political discussion.

Emmi Kiander

deputy judge, doctoral researcher

Helsinki

