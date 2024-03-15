Reader's Opinion | The right to discriminate should not be included in church order

The Bishops' Conference proposes a model of two parallel conceptions of marriage for the church order.

Evangelical Lutheran the church's bishops' meeting has decided to propose to the church's highest decision-making body, the church council, how to resolve the issue of marriage that is tearing the church apart (HS 13.3.).

According to the bishops, the church could have two parallel views: the narrower view includes only marriages between a woman and a man, the broader one covers all marriages.

According to the proposal, priests who adhere to a narrower concept could refuse to ordain other than hetero couples, but the vicar would have the obligation to get a priest to ordain other couples, for example from another parish.

At first glance, the idea may seem like a good compromise, but it involves a great risk. A narrower concept of marriage includes the idea that sexuality only belongs to heterosexual marriage and, for example, gay relationships are a sin.

The broader concept of marriage does not include similar discrimination against heterosexual marriages, but all people and Marriages are equal.

One of the central tasks of the church is teaching. If the discriminatory perception of the sinfulness of non-heterosexual relationships is recorded as an accepted part of the church order, in many churches it permeates activities other than short consecration moments.

This “traditional concept of marriage”, if defined separately in the church order, would have the effect that discriminatory teaching would get an officially accepted status in family clubs and parishes as well as in missionary work.

Space, money and human resources should be given to discriminatory education as well as to equality. This would affect the functioning of the congregations significantly more than who ordains whom.

At the moment, the text of the church order does not discriminate against anyone, because it does not say anything about the gender of those who are ordained. The majority of priests are already willing to ordain all who wish and treat people equally.

Facilities are opened from church to church for weddings of all parishioners. It is increasingly difficult for bishops to punish consecrators. If the church council can't do better, this is a perfectly good way forward.

Johanna Korhonen

Sari Roman-Lagerspetz

church members, Vantaa

