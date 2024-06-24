Reader’s Opinion | The right of rainbow seniors to a good life must be protected in services for the elderly

Reader’s opinion|Rainbow seniors should be able to enjoy a good life in services aimed at them.

Sexual- and Seta, which promotes the rights of gender minorities, will be 50 years old this year. Aging members of sexual and gender minorities, i.e. rainbow seniors, have had to live in a time when the open expression of one’s sexual orientation or gender identity exposed one to discrimination and violence. Being labeled as criminals and sick left many traces.

These the times are largely behind us and for that we can thank those who, despite fear and discrimination, promoted the rights and inclusion of sexual and gender minorities in our society. Rainbow seniors should now be able to enjoy a good life in services aimed at them.

Decades of secrecy and fear of discrimination include a lot of painful and difficult experiences that rainbow seniors should not have to go through anymore. For example, it should be possible to live in serviced housing and be seen as one’s self without fear of discrimination and inappropriate treatment. Many rainbow seniors are worried about falling back into the closet and returning to concealing their identity and hiding their life history when they come into the services.

Rainbow seniors securing a life in accordance with equality and identity can be promoted by rainbow youth work and professional training. Finnish rainbow senior work started with Seta’s Equal Oldness project in 2012. The project raised awareness of the rights of rainbow seniors and offered training to professionals working with the elderly on the diversity of sexual orientation and gender.

In addition, the rainbow certificate training piloted in the Kamppi and Kinapori service centers received a lot of positive feedback from professionals. Unfortunately, Seta’s professional rainbow senior work ended in 2021 when the funding ran out, and there are no guarantees about the future of the funding.

Everyone the elderly have the right to a good life and the right to receive the social and health services they need. This essentially also includes the equal consideration of the lives of sexual and gender minorities according to their identity. Continuation of national funding for rainbow senior work is essential in order to promote the well-being of rainbow seniors and an equal encounter in social and health services. In addition, welfare areas should consider the special needs of rainbow seniors when organizing and developing services.

We also urgently need research on the health and well-being of rainbow seniors in Finland. As our population ages, we must ensure the realization of their rights and equal and non-discriminatory treatment in social and health services.

Minna Laiti

doctor of health sciences, post doc researcher, University of Helsinki

Saini Suatari

master of political science, coordinator, Age Institute

Nora Narsakka

Master of Science, dissertation researcher, University of Turku

