Reader’s Opinion | The restrictions on the validity of prescriptions have been poorly communicated

Shortening the validity of prescriptions for biological drugs increases the burden on healthcare without any cost or health benefits.

Social- and the Ministry of Health’s regulation on the prescription of the drug was updated at the beginning of the current year from January 1, 2023. According to the new regulation, the validity of prescriptions for biological medicines was limited from the previous two years to one year. Healthcare professionals and patients have been very poorly informed about this change. In the course of 2024, the pharmacy will suddenly no longer be able to supply the drugs with the prescriptions of several patients using biological drugs, even if the prescription seems to still be valid for some patients based on the information in the Kanta archive.

Biological medicines include, for example, insulins intended for use in diabetes, many medicines used to treat severe rheumatism, skin and intestinal diseases, as well as medicines needed for several other rare diseases. These drugs are often very important for their users to maintain their ability to work and function – insulins are even vital.

The regulatory change is absurd from the point of view of a doctor who prescribes biological drugs in his work. Even now, according to the law, the doctor must prescribe the most affordable product at any given time among interchangeable biological drugs. In addition, the pharmacy exchange of biological medicines, which will come into effect in any case during the years 2024–2025, ensures that more expensive preparations are automatically exchanged for cheaper ones in pharmacies. I don’t understand how limiting the validity of prescriptions given the above considerations would bring any kind of additional savings to society. The change in regulations, on the other hand, will increase the workload of already overburdened health care units enormously.

According to Kela’s information, there are approximately 230,000 people in Finland who use some kind of biological medicine. If we assume that every second of these, i.e. 115,000 people, have to renew their prescriptions prematurely, and each prescription renewal with patient document entries takes about five minutes, it takes about 575,000 minutes or 9,600 working hours per year just to renew prescriptions. This corresponds to the annual full-time work input of approximately six doctors.

Shortening the validity of prescriptions for biological drugs does not provide any health or cost benefit. On the contrary, it significantly increases the burden on the healthcare system and, at worst, can endanger patient safety due to unexpected medication interruptions.

The regulation of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on the prescription of the drug should be quickly corrected before 2024 in order to avoid bigger problems.

Joonas Rautavaara

specialist in rheumatology, general practitioner

Päijät-Häme Central Hospital

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.