Reader’s Opinion | The resting places for hikers should not be reduced

Rest areas are an excellent support for hiking families and nature lovers of all ages.

Finland Retkeilyliitto ry is worriedly following the news about the savings plans of Metsähallitus’s Nature Services, according to which the state-maintained network of rest stops may be shrinking by as much as a third.

The popularity of hiking has grown in recent years. Thanks to well-maintained hiking trails and rest stops, it is easy and safe for people of all ages to go hiking in the nearby areas, and Day Trips in nature destinations are also popular among families with children. On longer hiking trips, deserts, shelters and campfire sites are essential enablers of the trips.

The health effects of hiking and nature exercise are undeniable. From the point of view of public health, it is important to support voluntary exercise in nature. In a report published in the fall by Metsähallitus and the UKK Institute, the movement of people in national parks and camping areas saved society’s costs significantly, because movement in nature reduces the costs caused by common diseases and helps people remain able to work.

We are pleased to note the government’s investment in the Suomi liikkelle program, which aims to respond to the problems caused by insufficient physical activity and to increase the movement of citizens of all ages. The most effective measure for increasing physical activity in the long term is to get children to move. Family camping and outdoor activities are excellent hobbies that create a natural and sustainable relationship with nature for children.

The hiking routes and rest areas maintained by Metsähallitus and the municipalities have been an excellent support for hiking families and nature lovers of all ages. The cuts planned now are in conflict with the goals of the Suomi liikkeille program. It would be short-sighted to cut services that are important to public health. For these reasons, we at the Finnish Trekking Association oppose plans to cut down the rest areas of Metsähallitus’s Nature Services. Our hope is that the funding of Nature Services will be restored to a level that can secure the level of service desired and valued by citizens.

Hannele Pöllä

chairman, Suomen Trekkeilyliitto ry

