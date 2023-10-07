Reader’s Opinion | The restaurant review was nauseating

Whatever kind of food it is, it should be appreciated.

To the same at a time when more and more of us have to think about how to get enough money for food, some people enjoy bacchanals, where masses of food are poured directly onto the table for customers to devour (HS 6.10.).

HS’s editor and cameraman found this kind of restaurant experience highly commendable and it was nice that there was still plenty left in the crab-bag to take home. Lobsters from Canada, giant prawns from Nigeria, snow crabs from somewhere and probably transported as air cargo.

Crayfish feel pain when they are boiled alive, and especially a lobster with its thick shell suffers for a very long time. Crustaceans are also overfished in many places, and bottom trawling causes great destruction to other fauna as well.

Whatever kind of food it is, it should be appreciated. The fact that seafood shipped from afar is poured directly from the sack onto the table and the meal experience is praised as unobtrusive does not sound very appreciative. It just sounds like the stupid selfishness of a western person.

Did it ever occur to the reporter or cameraman that less is more, that even less would be enough.

Taru Varre

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.