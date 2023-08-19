Reader’s Opinion | The renovation of Espoo’s bus lines made life more difficult

It is hard to understand why Espoo’s public transport is wanted to be destroyed.

in Espoo the new bus line 530 started operating on August 14, which now only stops every 2-3 stops. Buses that used to run the same route and served passengers perfectly (for example, 134 and 136) were taken out of service. This new line runs through densely populated areas. The stops at Kantokaski elementary school and the stops of several kindergartens in its vicinity were abolished.

The distance between stops is now from 700 meters to 1.6 kilometers – in these areas with thousands of inhabitants. The walks are quite long. People with reduced mobility have stated that it is now impossible to get to the same places by public transport as before. And this won’t be comfortable for others either, especially in winter, when the sidewalks in Espoo are often unplowed for a long time. Walking with a stroller is almost impossible on sidewalks.

It is difficult to understand why Espoo’s public transport is wanted to be destroyed with such actions. First, the subway was introduced, which increased the travel time to Helsinki to almost an hour instead of the previous 30 minutes. Now, for some Espoo residents who live along the bus route, the travel time to Helsinki will increase by 10–15 minutes.

Jari Debner

Finnoontie, Espoo

