Reader’s Opinion | The remote working mode has been badly missed in working life

Genuine encounters are also needed in working life.

Sini Setälä wrote (HS Opinion 26.2.) aptly concerned about how the digital world in higher education is taking over space from genuine encounters and interactions.

I share the same concern in the world of work. The remote working mode forced by the coronavirus pandemic has been left behind badly, and the return to active face-to-face interaction has hardly even begun.

I argue that we have slipped into the trap of ease. Active presence and observation require more than hiding behind digital channels. How easy it is to slide half-awake in the morning with a remote connection to the conference tube, when previously we had to wake up five days a week at the time of rooster crowing and physically move to the workplace.

But how much remains unachieved and unexperienced without personal encounters at the workplace!

I have changed to a new employer and noticed how difficult it is to establish contacts in the office with colleagues other than those familiar from the Teams picture. Now I understand how much tacit information was exchanged in the close working that prevailed before the corona era and how much more I knew my colleagues.

Now employers are required to invest in increasing controlled, partial close work. I am concerned about the effects of remote work on everyone’s well-being at work, especially young people.

Yes, this requires effort and effort after a period of remote working, but the basis of humanity is in the personal interaction between people. Returning to the golden mean now requires everyone’s will.

Leena Lehtinen

Kirkkonummi

