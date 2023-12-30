Reader's Opinion | The regulation of fixed-term employment relationships should not be relaxed

Young people in particular suffer from the easing of regulations on fixed-term employment contracts.

In the year 2021 There were approximately 365,000 wage earners in fixed-term employment in Finland. The vast majority of them, 71 percent, stated that the reason for being temporary was the lack of permanent work. Young people especially wanted permanent work: one third of those looking for permanent work were aged 25–34.

Petteri Orpo's (kok) government aims to increase employment by, among other things, easing the regulation of fixed-term employment contracts. In the future, it would be possible to conclude a fixed-term employment contract for a maximum of one year without any special justification. The problem is that it has not been possible to demonstrate clear employment effects for the method or evidence that a fixed-term employment relationship would be a stepping stone to a permanent employment relationship.

The risk is that loosening the regulation will increase abuses. The government says that it intends to look for solutions, for example, to prohibit the chaining of deadlines, but the concrete is exhausting. Despite the current legislation, which is stricter than the proposal, there are already plenty of unjustified deadlines. If the legislation does not currently protect the employee from illegal activities, what will loosening the regulations achieve?

Young people often work in fixed-term employment relationships, which can give them the opportunity to gain versatile work experience. However, the advantage does not negate the disadvantages. If implemented, the government proposal would probably increase fixed-term employment contracts even more. This, in turn, would increase young people's uncertainty about their future livelihood, weaken their earning potential and make it more difficult to start a family.

It can be difficult for those who have been in the working life longer to notice how many things are affected by the quality of the employment relationship. For example, a housing loan applicant is very often required to have an employment contract that is valid until further notice. Young people who move from one temporary employment to another do not receive the financial security of a permanent employment relationship. In addition to this, it is difficult for them to accumulate their wealth, for example by buying an apartment.

Fixed-term employment relationships are often short, which also affects the accrual of annual leave. In employment relationships of less than one year, the accrual is two days, and in employment relationships of more than one year, two and a half weekdays from the month in which the vacation is assigned.

If the working career consists of deadlines, there is no time to accumulate vacation time, and even the accumulated vacation time may not necessarily be taken between employment relationships. The vacation-free period can stretch for years, and vacation allowances and possible periods of unemployment between periods do not replace annual vacation.

The change planned by the government will hardly increase employment. Instead, it increases the uncertainty of wage earners and the risk of being subject to abuse. In addition, it reduces the opportunities for young people to plan their future and improve their financial situation. Therefore, the regulation of fixed-term employment relationships should not be relaxed.

Nikolas Bursiewicz

education policy expert, Union of Finnish Student Unions SYL

Ainomaija Rajoo

leading expert, Association of Higher Education in Social Sciences

