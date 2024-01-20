Reader's Opinion | The reformed tobacco law must also take nicotine bags by the neck

The draft law's plans for regulating flavors and nicotine content are too loose.

Nicotine pouches was introduced to large-scale sales last spring. They should also be included in the updated tobacco law. However, the draft law's plans for regulating flavors and nicotine content are too loose.

The revised tobacco law also covers nicotine pouches, which were not affected by the previous regulations. The goal of the Tobacco Act is to end the use of products containing nicotine. Expanding the sale of new nicotine products is in conflict with the goal related to cessation of use.

If nicotine pouches are sold more widely, we need stricter regulations regarding flavors and nicotine content. Research shows that banning flavors is an effective way to prevent young people from starting to use tobacco and nicotine products.

The current law already prohibits characteristic flavors in other tobacco products. Menthol in particular has attracted young people to use tobacco and nicotine products. The government's proposal to allow a wide variety of flavors in nicotine pouches is not in line with the regulation of other tobacco products and does not fulfill the stated goals of nicotine and tobacco policy.

The proposed nicotine limit of 20 milligrams is too high, given the highly addictive nature and health risks of nicotine. Even a small amount of nicotine can cause poisoning symptoms, and larger doses can be life-threatening, especially for children.

The best solution in terms of public health would be a Central European model where the sale of nicotine pouches is prohibited. If nicotine pouches are introduced for retail sale, we need stricter regulation so that we can adhere to the international tobacco framework agreement and protect young people from nicotine addiction. At the same time, the age limit for purchasing and possessing nicotine products must be raised to 20 years.

Katri Saarela

specialist in the promotion of nicotine freedom

Juha Mikkonen

executive director

Preventive substance abuse work Ehyt ry

