Reader’s Opinion | The recipients of the support cannot be blamed for the failed distribution of corona subsidies

Support decisions for artists were based on the Art Promotion Center’s own and self-defined judgment.

When Paula Tuovinen, director of the Center for the Promotion of the Arts (Taike), during the corona lockdowns, was proposed a model for the distribution of corona subsidies that would have taken into account, among other things, the income of the applicant and other subsidies received, she rejected the idea categorically. It’s strange to blame in hindsight like this (HS Culture 12.11.) applicants for the lack of solidarity when it came to the shortcomings of the application system. When Tuovinen claims that Taike distributes subsidies with discretion, it is paradoxical that the failure to distribute corona subsidies was precisely due to a lack of discretion.

Discretion hardly means that obvious factors affecting the need for support, such as income, benefits and received subsidies, cannot be mathematically taken into account. Discretion cannot lead to decisions becoming opaque or emergency aid going to industries or artists that are completely unaffected by the restrictions that cause loss of income.

When Taike distributed support to, among other things, the artists mentioned in HS’s story, who according to Tuovinen should not have been supported, the support decisions were based on Taike’s own and self-defined judgment. On top of all that, a lot of time and money was spent on this sham. The fact that support would be distributed according to real need and objective and comparable criteria does not mean that the right to support is a subjective right. However, it would not be enough for everyone.

When applying for public subsidies, the subsidy conditions must clearly state who has the right to apply. If the application involves restrictions related to income or financial status, they must be clearly stated and taken into account in the application form and in the awarding process.

It has been impossible for an individual applicant to estimate how long their income-generating activities will still be prevented or limited and what kind of losses the situation will cause overall. Many artists are still in trouble, as the audiences have not returned in almost all respects. Although it is easy in magazine articles to label people as high-income star artists or to exaggerate, for example, the size of gig fees, the analysis rarely goes so far as to look at what kind of expenses are incurred by the activity.

Organizations and individuals in the industry did a huge amount of lobbying work so that support funds were made available at all. The performing arts were in total trouble, as income generation was prevented due to restrictions. The granting of support funds showed responsibility on the part of the government, but in addition, care and political guidance would have been needed in how the hard-earned support funds were distributed. Even this laundry would not need to be washed many times.

Ahti Vänttinen

chairman

Union of Musicians

