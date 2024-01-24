Reader's Opinion | The rebranding of the countryside is still in progress

The countryside is also home to museums, cultural centers, sports fields, events, factories, and pleasant shopping places.

Then The rural rebranding of the huge restructuring of the 1960s is still in progress.

Why are countryside and farming still synonymous? According to the Environmental Center's urban-rural classification, a whopping 95 percent of Finland's surface area is rural, divided into rural local centers, countryside close to the city, core countryside and sparsely populated countryside.

Compared to different areas, the rural picture is still limited and flat. The imagery of the countryside is mostly forest, field, tractor, or blueberry rot. However, the countryside is also home to museums, cultural centers, sports fields, events, factories and pleasant shopping places.

If we want to communicate about the diverse areas of the countryside as municipalities created for the future and promote emigration and hybrid housing, we must also modify our own perceptions of how we see Finland's rural areas, ourselves and each other.

Nina Pirttiniemi

chairman, Landen kaiku ry

Saarijärvi

