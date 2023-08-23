Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The reason for selfishness is community

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

It is enough for people that they are just as good as others.

Mikko Puttonen wrote (HS 22.8.) from research that says people don’t want to improve. The Finnish philosopher Frank Martela, who studies the conditions of happiness and a meaningful life, proposed a culture of individuality as the reason.

The Californian philosopher Eric Schwitzgebel presented, in my view, the right source: People strive for moral mediocrity. It is enough for them that they are just as good as others.

This is a culture of community, not individuality.

Matti Häyry

professor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

