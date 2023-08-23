Reader’s Opinion | The reason for selfishness is community

It is enough for people that they are just as good as others.

Mikko Puttonen wrote (HS 22.8.) from research that says people don’t want to improve. The Finnish philosopher Frank Martela, who studies the conditions of happiness and a meaningful life, proposed a culture of individuality as the reason.

The Californian philosopher Eric Schwitzgebel presented, in my view, the right source: People strive for moral mediocrity. It is enough for them that they are just as good as others.

This is a culture of community, not individuality.

Matti Häyry

professor, Helsinki

