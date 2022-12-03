Reader’s Opinion | The reading lessons were hugely popular

After working really hard on other things, the students asked for an extra lesson as pay.

While I was as a mother tongue teacher, we had a reading lesson in every class, when the student read the novel silently at his own pace. After reading, he made an analysis, which the teacher graded and attached to the number of the emission certificate.

There were two thousand volumes in the class, I had to read twenty in three years, five of them were classics. Two hundred pages equaled one novel, dyslexics got relief.

The reading lessons were hugely popular, and the class was quiet and comfortable. After working really hard on other things, the students asked for an extra lesson as pay. Reading lessons at home could not be replaced unless separately agreed due to, for example, illness. This way no one was deceived either.

Sometimes we talked about something really interesting. Someone wanted to listen to music while reading with headphones, but it had to be so quiet that the person sitting next to them couldn’t hear.

Since the beginning of the 2000s, we were always in the Pisa exams. We had commendable results and the smallest possible difference between girls and boys.

Terttu Heikkilä

master of philosophy, Koski Tl.

