Reader’s Opinion | The rainbow flag celebrated the beginning of cooperative activity

As a supplement Helsingin Sanomat’s article (28.6.) it is worth mentioning a few words about the origin of the rainbow flag.

Today’s cooperative activity began in 1844 in England, in the town of Rochdale. The universal symbol of cooperative activity has been the rainbow flag, a symbol of hope and peace. The rainbow flag was the symbol of the International Cooperative Association ICA, which in the last century was often flown in Finland at OTK and E-movement celebrations.

At the second congress of the ICN in Paris in 1896, a proposal was made for the first time to adopt a flag repeating the colors of the rainbow as the emblem of the ICA. The idea was French by Charles Fourier. In 1923, the first flag was created to celebrate the first cooperative day. In 1925, a flag model was introduced in which the seven colors of the rainbow filled the entire field of the flag as horizontal stripes.

To be poetic erupted the president of the American Cooperative League James P. Warbasse in 1936, when describing the ICA flag: “In the rainbow flag, political borders disappear and are replaced by the unity of people”.

The flag was plagiarized from the ICA flag by a San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker in 1978, when San Francisco’s first openly gay city council member Harvey Milk was murdered. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the local pride committee decided to use Baker’s flag in the parade.

In 2000, the ICA decided to stop flying the traditional rainbow flag and put it to an even more valuable use.

Lasse Lehtinen

doctor of philosophy, writer

Member of Tradeka’s supervisory board

Helsinki

