Reader’s Opinion | The pursuit of riches is not today

Reader’s opinion|The stupidity of endless pursuit and increase of wealth is crystallized in billionaires’ ideas about space tourism.

Suddenly big incomes and millions of assets sound like great goals and good motivators for action. Throughout history, man has sought riches and the social appreciation and admiration they bring.

The pursuit of large incomes and considerable wealth without helping is the worldview and driver of activity of the past – so the 20th century. It is precisely that staring into the rearview mirror and is not in any form today.

In the year In 2020, it was reported that the world’s richest percent causes twice as much climate emissions as the poorest half of humanity. In the same news, it was stated that the richest tenth of people, which includes many Finns, produce more than half of all emissions in the world.

“ Spending parties really started in the 1980s.

Three years later, research by the development aid organization Oxfam showed that the richest 1% cause more carbon dioxide emissions than the poorest 66% (HS 20.11.2023). The richest percent includes 77 million people. In addition to billionaires and millionaires, it includes everyone who earns at least 128,000 euros per year.

I I woke up to this absurdity of the pursuit of ever-greater incomes in the 1980s, when the spending spree began in earnest. The citizen became trivialized as a consumer, and the only task of a person became to buy everything unnecessary – and preferably as much as possible.

The stupidity of endless pursuit and increase of wealth is crystallized in billionaires’ ideas about space tourism. It strongly appears that many people have too much money.

Pirkka Lindholm

father of five children

Hyvinkää

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.