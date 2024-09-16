Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Reader's Opinion | The protection zones of the fields are also insufficient

September 17, 2024
The runoff load from the fields makes the Baltic Sea fertile.

Forests buffer zones have been discussed a lot recently. It has been established that they are often insufficient. However, protection zones for fields have not been talked about much. Even more often, they are insufficient. The effect of the absence of protection zones on nature is significantly harmful. Runoff from fields through inadequate protection zones, among other things, makes the Baltic Sea lush, which, on the other hand, is being tried to be saved at the same time. Contradictory, one would say.

Try Melander

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

