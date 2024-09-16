Reader’s Opinion | The protection zones of the fields are also insufficient

Reader’s opinion|The runoff load from the fields makes the Baltic Sea fertile.

Forests buffer zones have been discussed a lot recently. It has been established that they are often insufficient. However, protection zones for fields have not been talked about much. Even more often, they are insufficient. The effect of the absence of protection zones on nature is significantly harmful. Runoff from fields through inadequate protection zones, among other things, makes the Baltic Sea lush, which, on the other hand, is being tried to be saved at the same time. Contradictory, one would say.

Try Melander

Helsinki

