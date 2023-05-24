Reader’s Opinion | The protection of the Baltic Sea archipelago is already in a hurry

The nature of the islands is acutely threatened by the construction of leisure apartments and the felling of forests.

Finland the Baltic Sea archipelago located on the coast is globally unique due to the large number of islands and their development history. The southern and southwestern coasts are the most naturally diverse regions in Finland. There are numerous species of animals, plants and fungi, as well as habitats that cannot be found elsewhere in our country.

The uplifted coast of the Gulf of Pohjanlahti and the resulting nature are, in turn, without a point of comparison. The development series of coastal forests located in the area are one of our most internationally significant habitat types.

Natural diversity has greatly weakened in the archipelago: almost 60 percent of coastal habitats are endangered. Also, many of the archipelago’s previously typical bird species, such as eider, mockingbird, tufted petrel and many gulls, have declined to become endangered. However, the protection of the archipelago has received little attention recently, despite its serious shortcomings. For example, only six percent of the coastal areas on the southwest coast are strictly protected, and in the Gulf of Finland only a good third of the red list species’ occurrence areas are protected.

The archipelago’s nature reserves are too small compared to the constantly expanding and intensifying land use and the growth of recreational use. For example, the national parks of the Archipelago Sea and the Eastern Gulf of Finland have remained clearly smaller than they were once planned. In the protection of the islands, it is important to extend the protected areas to continue below the surface of the water, because the land and water ecosystems are interconnected, and underwater nature is valuable in itself.

“ Efforts must be made to protect archipelago nature without delay.

of the islands nature is acutely threatened by the construction of leisure apartments and the felling of forests. Construction is constantly spreading to new, previously spared islands, fragmenting the landscape and increasing bird disturbance. More than half of the coastline of mainland Finland’s coast has already been built. The high demand for wood has driven industrial logging even to small outer islands. The predicted sea level rise as a result of climate change is a threat especially to the protected areas of the coast of the Gulf of Finland and to many types of coastal nature.

Not all human activity on the islands is bad, because traditional environments need continuous care, harmful alien species must be combated and beaches that have deteriorated in their ecological condition must be actively restored.

Archipelago nature protection must be invested in without delay. The Ministry of the Environment has investigated the development needs of protection on several occasions – so the information is there, now is the time for implementation. Marketing of the Metso program should be targeted at the archipelago forests, the government should make decisions in principle on significant expansions of the archipelago’s national parks, and coastal construction should also be regulated more strongly than at present in the land use and construction act and in the municipal construction regulations.

In order to protect the nature of the archipelago, a specific conservation program would also be urgently needed, as the area is a small-scale mosaic of habitat types that needs a comprehensive approach as a basis for conservation planning.

Panu Kunttu

archipelago ecologist, Kemiönsaari

Terhi Ryttari

senior researcher, Finnish Environment Institute

Antti Halka

editorial manager, Finnish Nature Conservancy

