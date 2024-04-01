Reader's Opinion | The protected forest is an excellent carbon sink

Reducing overall logging would have immediate climate benefits.

Forestry company UPM's stakeholder group manager Sami Oksa took over (HS Opinion 27.3.) brings HS to the story about the affordability of forest sinks in relation to technical carbon recovery (20.3.).

Oksa's mentioned “capturing carbon dioxide from the chimney” is not yet permanent storage. WWF is aware of no permanent carbon dioxide storage solutions in Finland. The currently announced project ideas rely on storage in old gas and oil fields, for example in Norway.

Industrial scale coal recovery and storage facilities (BECCS) will be commissioned in Finland in the 2030s at the earliest. At the same time, it seems that the price of a ton of carbon dioxide removed with these will be high. On the other hand, the protection of richly wooded and biologically valuable forests immediately benefits both the climate and the endangered species of forest nature, without forgetting the significant recreational values ​​of the areas.



At some point, perhaps hundreds of years from now, natural taiga forests will reach a state where carbon stocks will no longer grow. Carbon sinks in protected areas are, however, well protected compared to commercial forests, where after clear-cutting, the area is a source of emissions for decades. The felling levels in the economic forests of the past decade have been clearly too high from the point of view of achieving Finland's sink goals. Reducing overall logging would have immediate climate benefits.

Natural it would be in the overall interest of diversity and society to protect forests that have both abundant natural values ​​and a lot of carbon bound to trees and soil. Elsewhere in commercial forests, the focus could be on sustainably producing new wood raw material for long-lasting products.

Improving the carbon sink of Finland's forests on a quick schedule is economically wise, and it does not rule out the possibility of continuing the development of technical sinks.

Bernt Nordman

director of the climate program, WWF Finland

