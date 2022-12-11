Reader’s Opinion | The promise of a Finnish product rarely comes true

Does the consumer deliberately allow himself to be feathered so that the consumption orgies are not disturbed?

Especially thus, at the time of consumer trends and Christmas sales skyrocketing, I spend more and more of my time researching the origin of “Finnish” products. I feel betrayed and it annoys me that the promise of Finnishness is not true for big brands. It annoys me when former Finnish – even iconic – products are still sold with a Finnish image, even though these days they are made cheaply abroad and their carbon footprint is huge.

Does the consumer deliberately let himself be feathered so that the consumption orgies are not disturbed, or is the buyer really ignorant of the origin of the product he is buying? Is he even interested in knowing how a product can be so affordable – if it even is? How big is the carbon footprint of a “Finnish” product when it is produced, for example, in China?

Responsible production is communicated through external certification. Who really knows if the certificate is a purchased stamp or a real proof of responsibility? You can get the Avainlippu label, even though not all of the company’s products are manufactured in Finland. So it’s worth looking into the product’s origin information yourself if you want to support Finnish work.

I needed a backpack and I didn’t want to carry on my back an advertising bullock made in Indonesia that has a short life cycle and that recycling after it’s no longer useful to me will further increase the carbon footprint. Recycling can also cause problems in the destination country, when containers of discarded rags are transported there and they possibly end up on the street and then on to a landfill. Am I blissfully ignorant or simple to think that recycling gilds all consumption? Even recycling leaves a mark.

Fortunately, there are companies and small businesses in Finland that manufacture their products in Finland. I found my own backpack from a craftsman who makes his backpack from recycled materials. So I have a responsibly produced, truly Finnish product with a small carbon footprint. It took some detective work to find and I had to wait a couple of weeks for it to be made for me. But the origin of the backpack is one hundred percent known.

You should use a blue-white magnifying glass when making a purchase decision and buy products made in Finland. Yes, they are available.

Heidi Rantalainen

coordinator, Uusimaa district of the Finnish Nature Conservation Union

