Reader’s Opinion | The professional barometer does not give a true picture of the jobs in the cultural sector

The professional barometer does not recognize current titles in the cultural sector.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) just published the autumn occupational barometer, which tells about the prospects for the near future of key occupations. It is no surprise that there is a shortage of workers in the social, health and restaurant sectors. Instead, the barometer’s view of the oversupply of labor in the cultural sector raises questions.

The results of the professional barometer are based on the expert opinions of te offices. Officials evaluate the demand and supply of approximately two hundred occupations.

Today, the barometer has about 20 professional titles in the cultural sector, depending on the way of interpretation. It lacks many titles in which graduates from Metropolia’s cultural sector are employed. Among them are designers, music pedagogues, cultural producers, restaurateurs, 3d animators, user interface designers, service designers and fortend developers. Professional titles tell about the internationalization of the field.

Right now, Duunitori has dozens of job advertisements looking for a frontend developer or service designer. Many titles in the professional barometer look to the past, such as multimedia designer. We don’t think that a frontend developer thinks of himself as a multimedia designer.

In addition to professional titles, the challenge of the barometer is that it is based on open jobs in te centers. Nowadays, authors are searched for on Linkedin, other social media channels and industry networks. Many actors in the cultural sector also work as entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Our view is that the barometer does not give a true picture of today’s working life needs in the cultural sector. At Metropolia, we have developed cultural education in a responsible manner, taking into account the skills needs of the future.

Heidi Rontu

director of continuous learning

Anna-Maria Vilkuna

tki director

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.