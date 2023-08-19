Reader’s Opinion | The problems of social security services cannot be solved by supervision alone

The problems stem from a long-standing serious shortage of personnel, the prioritization of the most urgent services during the pandemic, and the increase in the population’s service needs.

In the editorial was raised (HS 17.8.) many important points about the problems of supervision. The article describes many control actions of the regional administrative agencies and Valvira, which are not found to be ineffective.

However, the article suggests that the control of the rights of large groups of people is ceremonial.

In writing the control measures described do not concern small groups of people but the rights of several thousand patients and customers. However, it is true that there is no easy and quick solution to the wide-ranging problems affecting the entire welfare area by means of supervision alone. Unfortunately, Finns’ rights in social and health care are currently not implemented nearly as well as they should be, for example in access to services.

This is not because the staff and administration of welfare areas act irresponsibly or try to break the law. The main problems of social and health services are caused by a long-standing serious shortage of personnel, the prioritization of the most urgent services during the pandemic, and the increase in the population’s service needs. The organizers, producers and supervisors of the services work all the time to solve the problems, but it is not possible to solve the situation by means of supervision alone.

Self-monitoring of welfare areas and all service providers is a priority. The regional administrative agencies and Valvira must promote and ensure its implementation − and this is what we are also doing. If self-monitoring is neglected, we do not hesitate to issue monitoring sanctions. We base the issuing of sanctions on investigative information about, among other things, what remedial measures are already underway, as well as on a consideration of whether, for example, an enhanced order with a fine has the intended effect and not just adverse effects.

“ Supervisory work is a long-term activity.

Like the editorial states well, the question should not be only that money is transferred from one state’s pocket to another. Supervisory work is a long-term activity. For example, the monitoring of access to specialized hospital care carried out before the pandemic produced results, but it took several years. The self-monitoring and official monitoring of welfare areas that have just started are now only in their initial stages.

It is important to note that supervision is much more than supervisory sanctions. In many cases, simply asking for an explanation has brought about such corrective measures and improved self-monitoring that more drastic measures and sanctions have not been necessary. This job doesn’t usually make the headlines.

Valvira and regional administrative agencies are also active situational authorities. For example, we report to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on our monitoring observations regularly and we try to influence the resources for the organization and production of services and the development of legislation.

In order to improve SOTE services, cooperation with many actors is needed and is being done all the time, in addition to welfare areas and service providers, for example with the Institute of Health and Welfare and the Center for Customer and Patient Safety in order to sharpen all “teeth”.

Markus Henriksson

chief director

Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira

Kristiina Poikajärvi

manager

basic services, legal protection and permits, Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.