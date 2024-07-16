Reader’s Opinion | The problem of free will is not new

Reader’s opinion|A large number of experts in the field think that what is essential to the concept of free will is only the individual’s ability to act rationally and the possibility to respond to the moral expectations directed towards him.

Supplier Mikko Puttonen urges in his essay (HS 8.7.) to bid farewell to free will. The basis is – in a fashionable way – a contradiction between free will and the results of modern science. However, the question of the possibility of free will or its exact nature is not primarily an empirical one, but a metaphysical and moral philosophical one.

The basic problem – the influence of factors beyond the reach of decision-making on our activities – was already known in ancient Greece, at the very roots of our science and culture. For example Epicurus (341–270 BC) looked for room for free will in a world consisting only of atoms moving according to their own laws.

The problem recurs in the theological tradition. Already of Augustine (354–430) work focused on the question of the possibility of free will in a world ruled by an omnipotent god.

Fundamental indeterminism is just as problematic as determinism: even completely random action is not free. The traditional idea of ​​free will seems downright contradictory.

This is basically a naive belief – Friedrich Nietzsche (1844–1900) in my words – to free will as a Munchausenian ability to get out of the swamp of nothingness by pulling yourself up by your own hair.

Most of the experts in the field think that the only thing essential to the concept of free will is the individual’s ability to act rationally and the possibility to respond to the moral expectations directed towards him.

For example, the late philosopher Daniel Dennett (1942–2024) thought so. He considered free will to be a real phenomenon, but not a miracle, but simply the ability to act purposefully and socially acceptable, produced by natural selection and cultural learning.

A similar conclusion has been reached by many who have studied the problem of free will from the perspectives of physics, neuroscience and biology.

Of course, the matter has not been fully dealt with. However, we cannot move forward if the philosophical multifacetedness and long history of the problem is not understood.

Tuomas K. Pernu

university lecturer in philosophy of science and research ethics

University of Eastern Finland

Aku O. Visala

university researcher, docent

university of Helsinki

