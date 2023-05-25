Reader’s Opinion | The Pride community needs to reel in their decision

It is very short-sighted to exclude whole groups of people from Pride just because of the actions of some of its members.

In old age As a Seta activist and a member of the Helsinki Pride community, I am very sorry for the community’s decision to ban the coalition from participating in the Pride parade. I have never been a supporter of the coalition, but I have many friends who are and I know they are hurt by the decision.

It inevitably leads to other members of the group turning against us.

Every party and group has members who oppose the equality of LGBTQ people. If these people are given the opportunity to influence an entire group to be stigmatized and excluded from Pride, they will most certainly take advantage of it.

Let’s think about the Evangelical Lutheran Church, for example. There are still strong opponents of LGBTQ human rights in the bishops, but I think it has been really great that the church participates in Pride. I hope the Pride community comes to their senses and reverses their decision to exclude the convention from the 2023 Pride parade.

Ulf Månsson

deputy judge, Helsinki

