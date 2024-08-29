Reader’s Opinion | The pressure to save can lead to serious consequences

Reader’s opinion|The human suffering of customers and loved ones cannot be measured in money.

Welfare areas austerity pressures especially threaten social and health services. In many areas, purchasing services are abandoned, even though own service production or special expertise is not always sufficient to meet the needs of residents.

If services are not available when they are needed, life situations become critical and it is only a matter of time before serious problems appear. For example, family deaths are linked to the inefficiency of the welfare system and the fact that help has not been received in time. The background is, for example, mental health problems, substance abuse, domestic violence, custody disputes and financial difficulties. Problems that could be tackled with sufficient preventive and corrective measures.

In welfare areas, there is a shortage not only of money, but also of social and healthcare personnel. Open employment and official positions remain unfilled when recruitment permits are tightened and the use of temporary labor is abandoned. The workload increases. Some of the personnel have to bear personal official responsibility for the work, where the pressure to save is also taking away their professional autonomy. The constant burden of professional ethics is not only a threat to well-being at work, but also a factor that weakens traction and retention.

Economic policy should not define the implementation of social and health services. Short-sighted savings are a risk to customer and patient safety. They increase the need for heavier services and, in the long term, also costs. The human suffering of customers and loved ones cannot even be measured in money.

Marja Marttila

special expert, Narcotics Ombudsman

Preventive substance abuse work Ehyt ry

