Reader’s Opinion | The preparation of the Translaw still lacks a gender impact assessment

The same mistakes are being made in Finland as, for example, in Scotland.

In the committee hearing there is a big flaw in the existing trans law, i.e. the law on gender empowerment: In the bill, the gender effects have been evaluated only from the perspective of gender minorities, and the bill only contains a brief reference to the opinion of the equality commissioner. Gender effects on girls and women have not been assessed at all.

The government equality program requires that the assessment of gender impacts must be included in the administration functions of all ministries. Also on the website of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, it is stated that the effects of legislation in terms of gender should be assessed in advance whenever the action has effects on different groups of people.

In Finland, we are making the same mistakes as, for example, in Scotland, where they recently voted in favor of a law that allows changing the legal gender by self-declaration. In her statement on November 29, 2022, Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, criticized the Scottish legislators for not taking into account its effects on girls and women when preparing the law.

The self-declaration procedure opens up the possibility to change the legal gender for all Finns of legal age, in which case the law no longer only applies to a small minority group. The risk of abuse is obvious. Naisten rintama ry has already been in contact with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in 2021 regarding these shortcomings and also pointed them out in the statements prepared for the Legal Committee and the Social Affairs and Health Committee.

We support reforming the translation law in such a way that the requirement of reproductive incapacity is removed. However, the law should continue to apply only to transgender people, and its effects on girls and women should be taken into account when preparing the law.

Anne Ruusunen

chairman

Maiju Huovila

vice chairman

Outi Kantolooto

secretary

Board of the Women’s Front Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.