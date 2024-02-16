Reader's Opinion | The preparation of a broad-based cultural policy report is underway

We aim for an ambitious common vision that unites cultural creators and experiencers and that arouses pride in every Finn.

Is not It's a coincidence that the crucial importance of culture and civilization for our future has been highlighted in several speeches recently. Culture plays a key role in our society's well-being and mental crisis preparedness.

Last Ia Adlercreutz (HS Opinion 31.1.) heralded the need for a far-sighted cultural strategy. Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) in accordance with the government's program, I started the preparation of a broad-based cultural policy report towards the end of last year, and the government will give the finished report to the parliament next fall.

The report is specifically a visionary cultural strategy reaching far, even twenty years into the future. We aim for an ambitious common vision that unites cultural creators and experiencers and that arouses pride in every Finn.

For this reason, the preparation of the report is primarily done using extensive participation and consultation. In the preparation, online surveys, provincial meetings, and to my pleasure Kulta ry's cultural political living room discussions are in use, the latter of which everyone can organize themselves and submit their views as evidence of the report work through Kulta ry's or the Ministry of Education and Culture's website.

Culture and art are an integral part of our national self-esteem, resilience and mental security of supply. What would we defend if we didn't have culture and culture makers? In our diverse, constantly developing wonderful cultural field, everyone can find a culture that is meaningful, valuable and enriches their spiritual resources.

I hope that everyone would also be inspired to think about what our distinctive culture means to themselves and our community. What do we want to cherish in our own culture and in which matters do we want to take leaps of development? I encourage everyone to participate in the cultural policy debate in their living room, by writing opinion pieces or by contacting decision-makers in their own municipality and parliament.

Sari Multala

Minister of Science and Culture (Kok)

