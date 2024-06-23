Reader’s Opinion | The practitioner model facilitates access to treatment

Reader’s opinion|Health stations will continue to be the cornerstone of basic healthcare.

Tarja Vainiola wrote about the self-employed model starting in the welfare region of Western Uusimaa (HS Opinion 17.6.). We agree with the author that no single measure will solve the difficult situation in primary care. In the Länsi-Uusimaa experiment, the goal is to improve access to treatment and, above all, the continuity of treatment by giving small entrepreneurs the opportunity to work long-term as private physicians for a certain population.

Health stations will remain the cornerstone of primary healthcare in the future. The professionals at the health centers are under a lot of pressure, but have succeeded well, for example, in the development of multidisciplinary activities and the integration of services. The goal of the practitioner model is to get more professionals to respond equally to the service needs of the entire population.

Basic health care is offered in Finland in several parallel service systems. Of these, public primary health care in particular suffers from a shortage of doctors. The purpose of the practitioner model is to get more and more doctors interested in working in primary health care and taking responsibility for the entire population.

Part of doctors wants to work as a practitioner, but combining small entrepreneurship with working as a private physician for the population has not been possible before. The introduction of the practitioner model does not reduce the attractiveness of the work of an official doctor – on the contrary, the work of an official doctor can become more manageable when more professionals are sharing the common responsibility. In Western Uusimaa, the work of official doctors is also constantly being developed. The practitioner model complements the official medical system, not replaces it.

“ The professional has a genuine entrepreneur’s risk.

The welfare area shows the practitioner the population for which the practitioner works as a private physician. The welfare area also decides on the remuneration and supervises the activities of the professional. The professional has a genuine entrepreneur’s risk: the compensation is mainly based on the quantity and quality of the work done. An unsatisfied patient may move away from the practitioner’s population, in which case the compensation received by the practitioner will decrease. On the other hand, the professional has the freedom brought by entrepreneurship to plan his work independently.

The practitioner model has been thoroughly prepared. According to our investigation, similar models work well in Norway and Denmark, for example. By trying the model now in practice, we get reliable information about its functionality and effects. Thanks to the experiment, informed decisions can be made about expanding the model.

Finland is lagging behind many other European countries in the availability and continuity of basic healthcare. The professional practitioner model aims to correct the situation towards the international top. At the same time, the operation of health centers, which are the cornerstones of primary healthcare, is being developed and strengthened. The practitioner model is one way to ensure good and timely treatment for everyone, regardless of ability to pay.

Markus Paananen

service area manager

Emil Heinäaho

senior physician

Western Uusimaa welfare area

