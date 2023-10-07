Reader’s Opinion | The post office lost my new pants

The pants never arrived and were nowhere to be found.

To me the new pants I bought from the online store and still in the package were sent to my cottage in the summer. The price of the pants was around 130 euros. The order number and shipping code were also created. However, the pants never arrived and were nowhere to be found.

Posti did not bother to investigate the matter any further, but announced that compensation can be applied for on Posti’s website and that the “lost” pants will be replaced. I made a complaint to Posti and added the necessary receipts. The compensation then came to just under 30 euros, i.e. more than a hundred euros less than I expected. Posti stated that the compensation is paid based on the weight, not the actual value of the shipment.

Great Post! I’m sure there’s some logic to this, but I think it’s over the top.

Jukka Koski

Espoo

