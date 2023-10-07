Saturday, October 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | The post office lost my new pants

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | The post office lost my new pants

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The pants never arrived and were nowhere to be found.

To me the new pants I bought from the online store and still in the package were sent to my cottage in the summer. The price of the pants was around 130 euros. The order number and shipping code were also created. However, the pants never arrived and were nowhere to be found.

Posti did not bother to investigate the matter any further, but announced that compensation can be applied for on Posti’s website and that the “lost” pants will be replaced. I made a complaint to Posti and added the necessary receipts. The compensation then came to just under 30 euros, i.e. more than a hundred euros less than I expected. Posti stated that the compensation is paid based on the weight, not the actual value of the shipment.

Great Post! I’m sure there’s some logic to this, but I think it’s over the top.

See also  Formula 1 | Britain suspects Bernie Ecclestone of fraud - failed to declare assets of hundreds of millions

Jukka Koski

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #post #office #lost #pants

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Healthcare crisis | The plight of Helsinki’s expensive giant hospital is deepening: Specialist doctors are now fleeing

Healthcare crisis | The plight of Helsinki's expensive giant hospital is deepening: Specialist doctors are now fleeing

Recommended

No Result
View All Result