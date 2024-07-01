Reader’s Opinion | The post office brought my lost wallet home to me

Reader’s opinion|The postal service in New York in the 1970s was admirable.

opinion piece about the difficulty of returning found goods (HS 30.6.) reminded me of an event from New York in the late 1970s. Before Christmas, I had queued for over an hour for tickets to a very popular one The Nutcracker to the show, but unfortunately my vacation pass was stolen and the ticket went with the wallet.

I was amazed when, before Christmas and the show, the postman brought my wallet home. The money in the wallet had disappeared, but the tickets and everything else were safe. I wondered about it and was told that in New York you can put a found item in a post office box and the post office will handle the item for the owner. It didn’t cost anything either. This was a great service and I hope it still works there. Would it work here too?

Marketta Parviainen

Helsinki

