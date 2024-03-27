Reader's Opinion | The position of the Finnish language will not improve by banning other languages

Appreciation of the Finnish language is important and must definitely be maintained, but the solution to Finns' declining mother tongue skills is not to ban the use of a foreign language.

In Parliament at the beginning of March, there was a discussion about banning English-language service in restaurants in order to protect the Finnish language, and it was proposed that a requirement to provide service in Finnish be introduced into the law.

Appreciation of the Finnish language is important and must definitely be maintained, but the solution to Finns' declining mother tongue skills is not to ban the use of a foreign language. The ban is also not a solution for the employment and integration of immigrants from abroad. Our restaurants and other workplaces need labor, not the state's tightening language policy. The most important thing is understanding things and managing the service, in any friendly way of communication.

Accepting multilingualism and tolerating poor language skills in Finland is a necessary lesson for us Finns. We must have understanding for poor language skills and encouragement to learn the difficult Finnish language. Few of us also speak perfect English, but still we are accepted and survive abroad.

My opinion about language skills is based on what I have learned and understood as a mother of trilingual children. I have asked doctors and teachers who work with international children for advice on how to support the development of the child's own mother tongue while also maintaining the multilingualism offered by the environment.

The answer is clear: the mother should only speak her own mother tongue to her children. The child must learn his own emotional language, and the emotional language is the language spoken by the mother. If you don't learn your emotional language, you won't learn any language perfectly. In the same way, non-native speakers should also learn their own mother tongue, but Finns should encourage them to learn Finnish by speaking Finnish. English is used only if the matter cannot be clarified otherwise.

If Finnish young people's Finnish language skills are to be improved, it should be done by encouraging them to read, in which case versatile language skills and vocabulary will accumulate. In addition, parents can be guided in supporting their children's language development.

Kati Häkkinen

city ​​councilor (central)

Mikkeli

