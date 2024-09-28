Reader’s Opinion | The ports of Helsinki should be seen as part of the main network

Reader’s opinion|Länsisatama is actually a highway to the Baltic countries passing through Helsinki.

Helsinki the city government and the city council have been in dispute for several years about the future traffic connections of the ports, especially the West Port. Five years ago, the Porkkalankatu ramp was proposed, but it was rejected. Now we are debating about the future harbor tunnel next to the new Terminal 1 from the Länsisatama to the Länsiväylä.

The construction of the new terminal and the centralization of almost all of Tallinn’s traffic to the West Port will increase car traffic so much – possibly double the current level – that Jätkäsaari’s street network will no longer handle such a volume of traffic. Even now, traffic is blocked during the arrival times of Tallinn ships. A significant part of the cars transport cargo. Logistically, the harbor tunnel is therefore necessary.

Port tunnel has been opposed because the city of Helsinki owns the Port of Helsinki and the harbor tunnel has been calculated to incur costs considered unbearable for the city of Helsinki, which will be paid by all residents in municipal taxes, even though only those who travel directly benefit from the tunnel. Of course, cargo would also benefit from the tunnel, and at the same time the entire Finnish population and business life would benefit.

The way of managing the port and the main road connection leading to it should be re-examined from the point of view that the Western Port is really a highway passing through Helsinki to the Baltic countries. In this case, the decision-making power and costs should not be the responsibility of the city of Helsinki, but the ports should be part of the backbone network of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and under the government, like other highways that pass through various municipalities in Finland. In this case, sensible transport projects such as tunnels could be decided upon with fewer political disputes.

Mikko Nummelin

master’s degree in engineering, Espoo

