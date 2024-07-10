Reader’s Opinion | The plate template is a great tool

Reader’s opinion|The undeniable advantage of the plate model is that it remains memorable, and it is easy to assemble the meal accordingly.

Food writer and nutritionist Tara Junker wants to transfer the plate model history (HS 6.7.). In the story, Junker describes the model that is also taught in primary schools as containing 1) meat 2) potato, rice or pasta and 3) iceberg lettuce, cucumber and tomato.

The plate template is above all a tool, with which people hope to prepare their food in a healthier and more vegetarian way. The model does not mean the meat, pasta and iceberg salad condemned by Junker, but there are countless different ways to put together a full meal according to the plate model.

Instead of a plate model, we should talk about plate models, which can be assembled into models that give direction to different situations and diets. The one-sided model described by Junker is no better taught in schools than implemented in institutional catering. The indisputable advantage of the plate design is that it is memorable, and it is easy to put together a meal accordingly both at home and on lunch lines. This means that the plate has varying amounts of 1) about half the size of the plate fresh or cooked vegetables 2) a quarter potato or grain supplement and 3) a quarter meat, fish or vegetable protein. So there are plenty of options.

Nutrition is a whole, where versatility is a trump card. The plate model will continue to be a great tool for putting together a nutritionally complete and varied meal. It is not relegated to history based on a one-sided image.

Kati Pohja

food supplier, home economics teacher

chairman, Food Editors’ Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.