Reader’s Opinion | The pharmacy tax increases the prices of medicines and distorts competition

The proposed cuts in the medicine tax would make the University Pharmacy’s medicine sales even more unprofitable than they are now.

Social- and the Ministry of Health is trying to find savings of 60 million euros to finance the nursing staffing by promoting the use of biosimilars and changing the drug tax, which together with the pharmacy tax determines the pharmacy’s margin on drug sales.

The University Pharmacy supports savings related to biosimilars, because they reduce drug prices and state drug reimbursements. However, changes to the pharmacy tax should also be made at the same time in connection with the drug tax cuts.

The drug tax and the pharmacy tax paid on drug sales (0–11.2 percent) together make up the pharmacy’s margin on drug sales. The University Pharmacy pays 11.2 percent pharmacy tax, average pharmacies 7 percent and small pharmacies zero percent. The pharmacy tax increases the consumer prices of medicines and government reimbursements for medicines and distorts competition between pharmacies.

Yliopiston Apteek’s drug sales are already loss-making, which is due to Yliopiston Apteek’s particularly high pharmacy tax, extensive sales of low-margin and expensive drugs, and special societal tasks (manufacturing of rare drugs, pharmacy student internships, and pharmaceutical care research). The proposed cuts in the medicine tax would make the University Pharmacy’s medicine sales even more unprofitable than they are now.

The prices of drugs would decrease and the state’s drug reimbursements would decrease if the pharmacy tax were removed or at least the pharmacy tax was reduced at the same time as the drug tax cuts. Medicine users and society would benefit from this.

Kimmo Virtanen

managing director

University’s pharmacy

