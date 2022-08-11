Reader’s Opinion | The pharmacy tax forces a loss-making operation

The current pharmacy tax does not meet the need for which the pharmacy fee and pharmacy tax were originally set.

Social- and the Ministry of Health has requested an opinion on the set of regulations, the purpose of which is to save on drug reimbursements in order to finance the binding nurse assessment of care for the elderly. What makes the government proposal (STM060:00/2022) particularly problematic is that it further worsens the distortion of competition that has formed in the industry and is against EU law.

Even today, large pharmacies that sell very expensive drugs can lose money. At the same time, drug sales in smaller pharmacies can be very profitable. This is due to the combination of a high progressive pharmacy tax and the small and, at worst, negative sales margin of expensive drugs.

Large pharmacies pay the state pharmacy tax of more than 11 percent of their turnover, while small pharmacies are exempt from pharmacy tax. The sales margin determined by the drug tax for expensive drugs is less than the pharmacy tax paid by a large pharmacy, i.e. the sale is unprofitable even before the business costs are taken into account. In recent years, many new, effective but expensive drugs have entered the market.

“ The tax relief given to only some of the operators distorts competition.

The tax relief given to only some of the operators, combined with the medicine tax, distorts competition and discriminates against some of the operators and goes against the requirements for the uniformity and equality of taxation. In addition to medicines, some pharmacies also pay pharmacy tax for non-medicine sales (e.g. vitamins, bandages and tests). Sales other than pharmaceuticals cross the borders of EU member states, in which case the tax on only some of the operators puts the operators in an unequal position. Applying the pharmacy tax to only some of the operators is indeed state aid contrary to EUT Article 107 of the law of the European Union.

Pharmacy tax is from 1947. Its original purpose was to equalize income between pharmacies and ensure the operating conditions of pharmacies in remote areas. This is still worthwhile. The prices of medicines, the structure of medicine sales and the general operating conditions have changed significantly in recent years. This has led to the fact that the medicine tax and pharmacy tax do not meet the requirements of the current operating environment.

Even a small pharmacy can be very profitable, and a large pharmacy that pays a lot of pharmacy tax can be loss-making. But instead of giving random tax support to pharmacies, it is better to support pharmacies in remote areas according to the Swedish model, based on needs. This in itself would save the government’s medical expenses significantly.

Current the pharmacy tax does not meet the need for which the pharmacy fee and pharmacy tax were originally set. In addition, it is unreasonable and problematic from the point of view of fundamental rights to oblige traders to sell products at a loss. The government’s proposal exacerbates the violation of the EU Treaty and the Constitution already caused by the unreasonable and discriminatory pharmacy taxation.

Jouko Savolainen

pharmacist

Pharmacy of the University of Eastern Finland

