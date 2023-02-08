Reader’s Opinion | The person giving birth must always be treated empathetically

A safe birth is more than the mother and child surviving.

Huss leading Obstetricians assured those worried about the safety of childbirth that there is always room for childbirth in maternity hospitals, as the number of delivery rooms has not decreased in recent years (HS Opinion 4.2.).

But what about the number, persistence and endurance of the staff working in these halls? In the writings of Husi’s doctors, safety was seen as the maternity hospital’s ability to handle even rare emergencies. However, emergency preparedness is an unnecessarily narrow way of looking at the safety of childbirth.

I have given birth in the Hus area twice. The first time I was a low-risk row birth. The staff was busy, the pain relief was insufficient, and the treatment was repeatedly belittling and harsh. The birth trauma that affected my well-being and ability to work has since been treated in psychotherapy.

My second birth was a high-risk birth due to an illness that broke out during pregnancy, so I was able to stay in the hospital for a long time. I was treated with care, skill and empathy. The birth experience was positive, even though the birth also tested the hospital’s readiness to handle emergency situations.

A safe birth is more than the mother and child surviving. It is also crucial that the person giving birth feels welcome in the hospital, that they are met with warmth and that they are not left alone with pain or fear in the most terrifying moment of their life. This is what every birthing person deserves, regardless of risk status and peak traffic.

Mother from Helsinki

