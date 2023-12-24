Reader's Opinion | The people of Helsinki deserve better urban planning

Helsinki's urban planning is in crisis.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper made news recently (21.12.), how the big construction project planned for Helsinki's Elielinaukio is “progressing quickly”. It is a lumpy office building to be built on the square, which, after winning an architectural competition a couple of years ago, aroused enormous opposition from the townspeople.

Since then it has been as it always is. The public debate has subsided and the criticism left by the people of Helsinki on the city's electronic service has been recorded in the documents. The administration has given the democracy thumbs-up, so the piling machines could be moved to the construction site.

A similar case can be seen in Hietalahti, where the city wants to build a cluster of houses on top of the Hietalahti basin, which would destroy the unique sea view (HS 16.5.). In this case, even the alternative plans ordered by the residents did not achieve any kind of resonance in the city's decision-making bodies. Not to mention criticism and comments.

Next in line is Eteläsatama, where the parking area next to Eteläranta is planned to be renovated and connected to the surrounding cityscape. However, the preliminary plans are like a direct quote from the downtown plan proposed by Alvar Aalto in 1961, this time dropped right next to the empire city. Even after 60 years, the city apparently still thinks that Kauppatori should be framed with flat bulk modernism, which shows the incompetence of the decision makers.

It is obvious that urban planning in Helsinki is in crisis. Up until now, retro-modernist creations have stayed outside the historic downtown area, but it seems more and more that the city wants to change even the most beautiful areas of Helsinki without listening to the citizens.

In European cultural countries, things are done differently. For example, in Gdansk, Poland, the old port area has been rebuilt while respecting the city's history, culture and local building tradition. Finally, Finland should also wake up to the fact that our urban planning represents a trend solidified in the 20th century, which is carried out against the values ​​of the citizens. We deserve better.

Nicolas von Kraemer

Helsinki

