Reader's Opinion | The people are not sobering up, but drunkenness is increasing

The government's alcohol policy is completely irresponsible.

Does not know the right hand what the left will do if strong beers, ciders and milder wines are allowed in the shops (HS 14.2.). You no longer have to go to Alko, when you can get drunk with the store's products. The stores are open seven days a week from morning to late evening.

The state will lose a larger part of its tax revenue from liquor sales. So what about the cons? The people are not getting sober, but drunkenness is increasing and the problems are only growing. Families with children suffer. Soon the hospitals will be full of drunken ramblers and the police stations will be full of drunken scumbags.

As a result, disorderly behavior in public places increases and so does violent crime. What about drunk drivers in traffic? At least their number is not decreasing.

After a few years, the hospitals are filled with people suffering from alcohol-related illnesses. At workplaces, hidden drunkenness is becoming more common and absences from work are increasing exponentially. What are the financial benefits of the change? Stores increase beverage sales. The overall benefit of this is minimal compared to the disadvantages.

I can't help but wonder at the short-sighted thinking of the decision-makers. It's not a long way from here to when stores sell the same products as Alkot, but at a lower price.

The looting of booze only increases even more.

Ari Rosila

worried pensioner

Heinola

