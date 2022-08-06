Reader’s Opinion | The pension reform for small entrepreneurs destroys the conditions for starting a business

Despite the social importance of the work of sole proprietors, the bread they earn is narrow.

in Finland there are more than 200,000 sole proprietors who form the backbone of the Finnish economy. Self-employed people are, for example, hairdressers, entrepreneurs in the transport industry, experts in the creative field and other professionals in their fields who offer vital services for our society. Despite the social importance of the work of sole proprietors, the bread they earn is narrow, and their income level is not quite comparable to a regular wage earner, since they are responsible for paying their own social insurance contributions.

An entrepreneur should earn at least 1.5–2 times more than a regular wage earner in order to cover the entrepreneur’s yel pension payments. The fluctuating income level of many small entrepreneurs often leads to a situation where they are unable to pay their yel fees in full on a monthly basis. In the past, pension contributions could be paid flexibly, but the system is being changed at the initiative of the government as underinsurance makes it difficult to pay the current self-employed pensions. As a solution to the situation, it is proposed that small entrepreneurs would pay yel fees every month in the same proportion as wage earners operating in comparable fields.

The phenomenon however, looking at it from the point of view of underinsurance is not sustainable. The approach does not take into account the fact that paying smaller pension contributions on a monthly basis is a financial necessity for many small business owners rather than a state of choice if they want to get by at all. If the government’s current proposal on the payment of YEL payments were to be implemented, the work of many small entrepreneurs would no longer be financially profitable, as the vast majority of their earnings would only go to cover pension payments.

In less than a week, the address opposing the amendment to the Entrepreneurs’ Pension Act received more than 50,000 signatures, which shows the concern of small and sole entrepreneurs. According to the Suomen Yrittäjie survey, 44 percent of self-employed people say that they earn less than 2,000 euros per month, but the pension system is adjusted to a level where they should earn twice that amount on average. The government’s goal for the level of YEL payments is completely utopian, and will not lead to the correction of the cash deficit of our pension system, but to the forced closure of small businesses. Solutions to the functionality of our pension system should be found through structural reforms and not by disciplining our small entrepreneurs who live hand to mouth.

Markus Myllyniemi

a sole proprietor in the communications industry

Kirkkonummi

