Reader's Opinion | The peacekeeping mission in Chad was not marked by racism

We are proud of the work we did as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Chad.

We served In Chad as peacekeepers in 2009–2010. Our memories of that time are mostly positive. We felt togetherness in our small group and we are proud of the work we did as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

We set out from very different backgrounds. We were united by strong motivation, a jump into the unknown, and a good education that brought us together as a team. In our work in Chad, we encountered local residents and ordinary everyday life. It's been a while since the events, but the period has been an important phase of life and the source of many stories.

News about the one published at the beginning of March Ilmari Käihkön A soldier's diary – how peacekeeping turned into crisis management – from the book has highlighted phenomena from the operation in Chad that are different from our experiences. Käihkö describes the inappropriate behavior of soldiers, racism and obvious nausea, which has erupted into a shocking way of talking about other people and treating them.

It is not right that the accusations are mainly aimed at young men. Instead, one should be able to criticize actions, bad operating models and organizations. The pattern of shaming and condemnation, which is still strongly alive, led to the horrible excesses described in the book.

Organizations must be able to see, hear and meet individuals. The cadet school teaches that in a community, individuals are part of a chain, and its weakest link determines the strength of the whole chain. The chain of our society crumbles if we feed shame and deny vulnerability. The need to belong takes away space from growth and constructive development.

In our opinion, the operation in Chad was not marked by racism, as has been brought out based on the coverage of Käihkö's book. However, it is important that issues are not kept quiet, but that the operating culture must be one where even difficult issues can be raised, also in crisis management operations.

Aili Lampilinna

civil-military cooperation officer

Päivi Sirkka

information officer

Matti Niskanen

a member of the jaeger team

Minurcat II 10/2009–3/2010

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.