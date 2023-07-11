Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | The parties should not tear each other to shreds

July 11, 2023
in World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | The parties should not tear each other to shreds

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Improving the tone of the discussion would also increase the appreciation of politics.

Political has been concerned about the discussion culture for a long time and about the topic. The parties’ own newspapers would now have a place to create a common agenda and goal to improve the tone of the general discussion. Newspapers could influence with their own emphasis on the style in which issues are presented and how the representatives and perspectives of other parties are respected. Magazines could also support their readers to pay attention to the issue.

It is in the interest of our eastern neighbor that we argue each other to pieces. Thus, our social atmosphere should not be allowed to get any worse. I believe that improving the tone of the discussion would also increase the appreciation of politics and bring more responsibility to it.

Jukka Saksi

communication and value coach, Vantaa

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors.

