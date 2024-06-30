Reader’s Opinion | The parishes take good care of their forests

Reader’s opinion|In their forest management, the parishes follow the laws, guidelines and forest certification that regulate the activities.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote in a disapproving tone about the management and utilization of parish forests (28.6.). I strongly disagree with the article.

Eastern Finland’s parishes have the most forests. Not only the parishes, but also these areas in general, depend on sustainable forestry in many ways. The very fact that even old trees can be found in parish forests shows that forestry has been sustainable. Nature’s regenerative capacity and diversity have been preserved.

The environmental movement has taken the forests of the parishes under special observation, because it senses that the church is under various pressures in a secular society. It is easy to increase the pressure, because the church often has to act with its hands tied under conflicting pressures.

Congregations have the right to use the natural resources of their area for the benefit of their members and the whole of Finland, both in their pastoral work and in their other activities, for example for the benefit of children, young people and the elderly. This is especially important in the most forested areas of Finland. In their forest management, the parishes follow the laws, guidelines and forest certification that regulate the activities. The programs intended for the protection of forests are also used by the parishes, and I hope that they will be used as much as possible.

A strange point in HS’s writing was also the questioning of the role of the forest management association in the management of parish forests. With long experience, I can say that Finland’s forests and forest nature would be in even better condition if all forest owners used the services of the associations.

I hope that the trustees and rank-and-file members of forested parishes will stand up and defend their rights to use the renewable natural resources of their area. “Cultivating and protecting, felling and growing” will continue to be a good guideline for forest management.

