Reader’s Opinion | The owner of the beach plot is a lot of security

Even ordinary camping can cause harm to aquatic life.

Last aerial photos of the brutal destruction of the Hukkajoki shown in the news of the past illustrate what breaching the shore does to the water body. Most obviously, the forestry operators in this case have not grasped the true magnitude of the harm caused by the breaking of the river banks. Otherwise, it is impossible to understand what happened.

But do we ordinary citizens who camp on beach plots also understand the true extent of the harm caused to the aquatic environment by loitering on the beach? There seem to be few unbroken coastlines, not to mention tree-lined protection zones.

in Finland there are more than half a million summer cottages, the vast majority of which are by waterways. In addition to this, there is a lot of permanent settlement and other construction on the beaches. Urban green areas often extend to the shore or a stream flows through them. It matters what condition these beaches are in.

As Hukkajoki shows, the breaking of even a narrow coastal strip can cause huge soil erosion. The result is clouding of the water and eutrophication. There is no other way to stop the washouts than to try to restore the plant cover of the beaches to as natural as possible. The holder of a stream bank or beach plot is a lot of a guard.

Tiina Nieminen

forest researcher, docent of plant ecology

Helsinki

