Reader’s Opinion | The open package brings out the flowers beautifully

Florists have been instructed to pack extendable bouquets in an open package.

Cellophane packages have been talking to florists for decades. Unfortunately, we still see these wrappers covering bouquets in pictures published by the media, but this phenomenon can’t be called only the whim of florists.

Florists are already instructed during the training phase to pack the hand-out bouquets in an open package, and this is how the vast majority of them work. Of course, there are also exceptions, for whom cellophane packaging means old-fashioned festivity. However, the beautiful paper collar that only covers the lower part brings out the flowers much more beautifully.

Customers may sometimes absolutely require cellophane wrapping for preservation and transport, as the bouquet may be stored without refrigeration for long periods of time. Of course, we follow the customer’s wishes. Often the flowers are also handed out by a person who has not received the instruction to remove the cellophane. The person who orders the flowers and the one who gives them are often different people. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about this information interruption.

Also, in some shooting situations, flowers may not be taken to the studio or location except in closed packages due to allergies and scent sensitivities.

So it’s not just about the arbitrariness of florists or the desire to cover works of art with cellophane. Hardly anyone who ties a bouquet wishes for this. Getting rid of cellophane is the wish of most florists. We continue to raise awareness about the matter and hope that more critical attention would be paid to the visibility of cellophane in filming situations.

Anna Utti

Finnish Association of Florists

