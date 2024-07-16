Reader’s Opinion | The Olympic Movement can prove to be a peacemaker

Reader’s opinion|The Olympic Movement has the last moment to press for peace in Gaza.

of the UN a General Assembly resolution last November called on member states to observe a ceasefire for the duration of the Olympics, seven days before and seven days after. But is “building a peaceful and better world with the help of sports and the Olympic idea” just a buzzword, or does the international Olympic movement dare to use the means of pressure it has?

The Olympic movement may have hoped that the war in Gaza would end by the time of the Olympics, but that has not happened. For nine months, Israel has continued to destroy Palestinian civilians, forcibly relocate them and prevent humanitarian aid. At least 300 Palestinian athletes and officials have also died in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The continuation of the atrocities has been possible when external means of pressure have not been used. It is difficult to understand the silence of the Finnish government. Now the Olympic movement can prove itself as a peacemaker.

The Finnish Olympic Committee still has time to propose an emergency meeting to the International Olympic Committee, in which Israel will be notified of exclusion from the Olympics, unless a cease-fire in Gaza has been reached by July 19.

It is likely that the Olympics will see mixed feelings due to the presence of the Israeli team if the brutal war in Gaza continues. This can interfere with athletes’ concentration on competing. The Finnish Olympic Committee must secure Olympic peace for our competitors as well.

Russia was excluded from the Olympics due to the war of aggression in Ukraine, and now is the last moment to do the same for Israel. Sports and cultural boycotts also played a major role in putting pressure on South Africa to dismantle apartheid.

Olympic peace to Gaza now!

Outi Ahola

Anna Gartagani

Helsinki

