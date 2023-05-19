Sunday, May 21, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The numbering of tram lines is now going wrong

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | The numbering of tram lines is now going wrong

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Express trams should be numbered with even tens like regular buses, in order to ensure the logic of the line, the adequacy of the numbers and the established nomenclature.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) made a bad decision when assigning numbers 11–19 to the express trams and number 15 to Raide-Joker. In Kalasatama, tracks are already being built for two new city tram lines, so the numbers 1-10 of the city trams do not fit. In general, the tram lines planned for the region do not fit into chapters 1–19.

With its decision, HSL repeats old mistakes. Viisvisnolla, which has become established in the language of travelers, is being thrown into the trash just as hastily as the Jokeri name, which was destroyed ten years ago. One of the golden rules of public transport is to avoid unnecessary changes. It is outrageous to break the rule with a decision that requires renewal in a few years.

One of the golden rules of public transport is to avoid unnecessary changes.

of HSL according to 550 would be too similar to bus numbers. HSL underestimated its passengers because it suspected that they would not tell the difference between buses and trams based on their different colors, icons or exteriors. Even in Tampere, the numbers 1 and 3 of the trams work excellently among the regular buses 2–10.

In fact, the numbering that coincides with the main buses is a strength that helps in understanding the structure of the line: with two numbers in Helsinki, those starting with vitos across, those starting with stop in the direction of Lahdenväylä, and so on. Express trams should be numbered with even tens like regular buses, in order to ensure the logic of the line, the adequacy of the numbers and the established nomenclature. I guess even Vantaa’s tram could keep the code 570 instead of something like 21?

Henri Miettinen

public transport planner, master’s degree in engineering

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

