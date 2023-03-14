Reader’s Opinion | The number of degrees must not be increased at the expense of quality

Mixed in the editorial (HS 6.3.) that there has been a wider concern about the low number of university degrees. Rarely, if at all, has there been concern that increasing the number of degrees easily leads to a lowering of the level of requirements for degrees, which is further facilitated by the degree-based funding policy of higher education institutions. It should be considered whether staring at the number of degrees alone is a good education policy.

In elementary school, the level of requirements in some subjects has been lowered for a long time, because it has been desired that all students pass their studies. The same can be seen in high school. This deterioration in the level of competence has now been widely noticed. It is to be hoped that as a result of the decisions, the number of degrees will not increase at the expense of quality.

Timo Salminen

Helsinki

