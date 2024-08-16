Reader’s Opinion | The Night of the Arts should be changed to the Week of the Arts

Reader’s opinion|The night of the arts packs hundreds of events into the same evening.

Night of the Arts is a wonderful, much-needed celebration of culture. However, the problem is that Arts Night packs hundreds of events into the same evening, which takes attention away from the artists themselves and forces visitors to choose from a huge number of offerings. The phenomenon is also related to the simultaneity of other cultural events and festivals packed in during the summer.

Finland’s summer events could be spread over the entire four months between May and August, or even radically invest in permanent culture in addition to pop-up events, such as a music bar with high-quality and versatile music. If you want to truly enjoy culture and support artists, I suggest that we change the Night of the Arts to the Week of the Arts.

Eeva Mäkinen

PhD researcher, Hämeenlinna

