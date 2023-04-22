Reader’s Opinion | The new runway is necessary to get a direct long-distance train connection to the airport

In addition to the direct airport connection, an increase in track capacity is important in the construction of the new runway.

Jyrki Pinomaa suggested (HS Opinion 14.4.) enhancing the use of the current runway instead of building a new runway. The planned Lentorata is a project enabling direct connection of long-distance trains to the airport, the construction of which was advocated by the CEOs of Finavia, Finnair and VR in his opinion piece (HS 8.4.).

Pinomaa’s proposal is based on the worthwhile idea of ​​building new train connections based on the existing track capacity. VR has also studied these options. However, the proposal has several challenges, the most significant of which concerns the congestion of the current tracks.

The ring line and its shared sections with the Leppävaara city line and the Kerava city line cannot accommodate long-distance trains among commuter trains, because Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL) commuter trains run on the line every five minutes.

Another challenge is that when coming from the northern long-distance track, the train cannot move directly to the ring track, but it would have to change direction either in Hiekkaharju or Tikkurila, which would require capacity from different tracks for several minutes. It is not available during the day.

Even if the long-distance train had room to move onto the urban track, the travel time would not be shorter than the current one, because changing the direction of the train would take roughly the same number of minutes as the current fastest changes (5 minutes) from a long-distance train on the main line to a suburban train on the ring road.

The Finnish Railways Agency has also taken a position on the use of the ring road by reserving its track capacity as a “specialized track capacity train route”, which practically means that the train route is reserved for the use of city trains.

In addition to the direct airport connection, an increase in track capacity is important in the construction of the new runway. The new Lentorata would make it possible to increase train times on the main line and the Lahti direct line. The sensitivity to disruptions would also decrease – 50 percent of disruptions and delays in train traffic are caused by infrastructure.

Juho Hannukainen

Head of VR’s new traffic

