Reader's Opinion | The Netherlands could be a model for post-pregnancy care

Anguished new mom wrote (HS Opinion 8.2.) about postpartum care and its lack, and the same topic was continued by Disappointed mother (HS Opinion 10.2.). As a postpartum doula, these stories are sad to read, but similar stories are passed down in our own profession from clients and colleagues. After giving birth, mothers and families are left all too alone and it can be difficult to get the right care. Seeking help right after giving birth is also often challenging: the body is both mentally and physically tired, and mothers have not been told what ailments and where to seek support at all.

In many cultures, for example in Asia, mothers are cared for for many weeks after giving birth. They are given peace to get to know the baby, learn to breastfeed and recover. They cook and take care of household chores so that the mother can recover and form a good bond with her baby. In our culture, this nurturing and caring for the mother has been forgotten, and as it has been stated in the writings before, after the birth, all attention turns to the baby. Mother and father are rarely considered. It has been forgotten that the mother and the baby are still for many weeks, even months, as their own unit, which should be taken care of both.

It would be advisable to treat the postpartum period as a continuation of pregnancy. Even though the baby is outside the womb, he is still completely dependent on his mother and her well-being.

In the period after childbirth, for example, one could take the example of the Netherlands, where all those who have given birth are entitled to postpartum care, where the nurse (kraamzorg) visits home to guide and support families over several days.

Freja Enholm-Kallio

postpartum doula and breastfeeding instructor

Turku

Emilia Kemppainen

postpartum doula, breastfeeding instructor and baby well-being professional

Kaarina

